GBV: Osinbajo urges states to adopt Child Rights, VAPP Acts

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says adoption of Child Rights Act and Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act by all states of the federation is key to addressing issues of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (GBV).

Osinbajo made the call in Abuja on Tuesday at the two-day Northern Traditional and Religious Leaders Summit on ending Gender-Based Violence , with theme: Moving from Awareness to taking Action.

The Vice President, represented by Mrs Pauline Tallen, Minister of Women Affairs, described GBV as a pandemic within the pandemic.

He expressed worry over the alarming spate of GBV in the society despite the interventions of government and other stakeholders, calling for a collective effort to end it.

Osinbajo who commended the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar and the Sultan Foundation for championing the fight against GBV, said the traditional and religious institutions were change agents.

The vice president reiterated the imperative of protecting women and girls for accelerated national development and progress.

“We need to domesticate the Child Rights Act and VAPP Act at the state level to put a stop to this menace.

“Cases of rape are alarming and the perpetrators are not strangers but most cases relatives as father raping daughter, uncles etc,” he said.

Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, Sultan of Sokoto, described Gender Based Violence as a violation of human rights.

Abubakar who called on the traditional and religious leaders to unite against it, said they had the power to champion moral direction.

“Let us be prepared to support the campaign against Gender Based Violence in Northern Nigeria.

“Because as traditional and religious leaders, we need to champion a moral direction to put an end to this menace so that women and girls are safe and protected,” he said.

He said that the traditional and religious leaders could not afford to leave women and girls at the mercy of “mad people” who violate them physically and psychologically.

The Sultan called on government to not only adopt laws to protect women and girls, but also establish referral centres and forensic centres for victims.

Dr Samson Ayokunle, President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), said it was time to eradicate early marriage, physical and verbal abuse against women and girls.

Ayokunle tasked traditional and religious leaders to rise to the occasion of eradicating all forms of violence against women and girls in Nigeria especially in the North.

Malam Muhammad Bello, Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) commended the Sultan Foundation for peace and development, UNFPA and other partners for bringing to fore the issue of GBV.

Bello urged the UNFPA and the Sultan Foundation to continue to engage communities in the fight against GBV for peace and development.

Hajiya Salamatu Yahaya, wife of the Chief of Army Staff and Chairman, Nigeria Army Officers Wives (NAOWA), said that GBV undermined dignity and gross violation of human rights.

Yahaya sued for the collaboration of all stakeholders to eradicate it, especially the traditional and religious leaders by taking action. (NAN)

