GBV: FG calls for increased awareness on violence against women, girls

The Federal Government on Thursday called for increased awareness on violence against women and girls aimed at ending the scourge.

Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo, Wife of the Vice President and founder, The Women’s Helping Hands Initiative, made the call at the flag off of “Orange the World with Doctors,” in Abuja.

Orange the World with Doctors is a plenary with medical practitioners initiated by UN Population Fund (UNFPA) aimed at ending Gender Based Violence (GBV) with doctors at the forefront.

Osinbajo who commended the UNFPA for the initiative decried all forms of violence on women and girls, calling for stronger collaboration to end it.

She reiterated the imperatives to strengthening Nigeria’s health system which according to her was key in fighting GBV.

“I commend all who have joined hands in the war against GBV.

“I thank the UNFPA for this initiative to strengthen Nigeria’s health system to meet the needs of GBV survivors.

“I know of a teenager who was raped by her grandfather and the trauma lasts for a long time,” she said.

The wife of the Vice President who reiterated the need to help the survivors by listening to them, said it was a collective responsibility of everyone to put a barrier to opportunities of perpetrating GBV.

Mrs Pauline Tallen, Minister of Women Affairs said the ministry was committed to eradicating violence against women and girls in Nigeria.

Tallen attributed the increase in the scourge to the COVID-19 lockdown which she said was a set back to the success so far recorded in the fight against GBV.

She, however, called for stronger collaboration with stakeholders to eradicating violence against women and girls in accordance with the Federal Government’s zero tolerance policy on GBV.

Dr Osagie Ehanire, Minister of Health assured of the ministry’s efforts towards enhancing enabling environment to end GBV.

Ehanire, represented by Dr Salma Ibrahim, Director, Family Health said that the ministry was reviewing its policies aimed at protecting women and girls.

The Minister of Health, however, affirmed the challenges of limited capacity militating against improved health system.

Ehanire, therefore, advocated for improved capacity for Primary Health services which according to him was where most Nigerians access health services.

Earlier, Prof Adesegun Fatusi, Vice Chancellor, University of Medical Sciences, Ondo, delivering his keynote address called for direct involvement of medical practitioners in the fight against GBV.

Fatusi urged the public medical practitioners to be at the forefront of the war against GBV.

“If GBV is a public challenge, then the public health professionals must be at the forefront of challenging the challenge.”

The University don emphasised the need to strengthen the community system through the collaborations with the traditional rulers towards the eradication of GBV. (NAN)