GBV: EU/UN, FG launch data situation room to record incidences

The joint EU-UN Spotlight Initiative and the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, on Tuesday,

launched a National Data Situation Room to record incidences of Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) across the country.

The Minster of Women Affairs, Mrs Pauline Tallen, said during the launch in Abuja that the Initiative, a global multi-year partnership

between the EU and the UN, was aimed at reducing the prevalence of VAWG.

Tallen said that the national data situation room and dashboard on Gender Based Violence (GBV) was an innovative data

visualisation platform that would allow decision makers and programme managers to analyse, view and respond to widespread

incidences of violence against women and girls.

She added that the data would also be used to work out plans for survivors of GBV, particularly those who endured the menace during the COVID-19 lockdown.

She said that the ministry was working with security operatives, the media and other stakeholders to assist in the crusade toward ending GBV.

Sadiya Umar-Farouq, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, who described the initiative as apt,

noted that it would reduce the prevalence of violence meted out to women and girls.

Dr Hajo Sani, the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Administration and Women Affairs, Office of the First Lady, said the lack of accurate

data had affected efforts toward eliminating GBV in the society.

Sani, therefore, commended the efforts of the government for launching the situation room and data dashboard, which she said would provide

the necessary information that would eliminate violence.