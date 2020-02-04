GBV: Centre to partner traditional, religious leaders

The African Centre for Leadership, Strategy and Development (Centre LSD), an NGO, has reaffirmed its commitment to engaging traditional and religious leaders in the fight against Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in Nigeria.

This is contained in a statement by the Project Officer of the centre, Mr Vincent Dania in Abuja on Tuesday.

According to Dania, the plans to engage religious and traditional leaders will commence in February, to stem fights against gender-based violence.

“The engagement is to ensure implementation of the Centre’s Male Engagement Project for Gender-Based Violence, Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights, and Harmful Practices (GBV/SRHR/HPs) reduction in Cross River State.

“Centre LSD will commence engagement with traditional and religious leaders, youth groups, and key stakeholders in Obanliku, Calabar South, and Calabar Municipal Local Government Areas of the state.

“Specifically, target communities earmarked for the engagement include Sankwala, Utanga, Amana, Becheve, Ikpai-Ohom Qua, and Efut Abua,” the project officer said.

It further said that the objective of the engagement was to, among other things, pave way for the establishment of Community Network of Men Leaders to End Violence Against Women and Girls.

The engagement, the project officer added, would serve as an advocacy platform for the promotion of gender equity.

The Spotlight Initiative to eliminate Violence Against Women and Girls is an initiative of the European Union and the United Nations.

It is aimed at supporting women and girls, particularly the most vulnerable, to live violence-free lives and one devoid of harmful practices.

Centre LSD is a non-governmental organisation that was established to empower citizens toward achieving sustainable development in the society. (NAN)