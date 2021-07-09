GBV: Association reiterates need for proper care of survivors

Mrs Akon Bassey-Duke, Cross River State Coordinator, Spotlight Initiative, on Friday reiterated the need for proper care of survivors of Gender Based Violence (GBV).



Bassey-Duke spoke in Calabar while inaugurating the Safe Spaces initiative in three schools in the state.



The schools are, the West African People’s Institute (WAPI) Adult Literacy Education Centre and Presbyterian Church of Nigeria Primary School, both in Calabar Municipality.

The third school is Government Secondary School, Henshaw Town, in Calabar South Local Government Area.



Bassey-Duke, who is

also Director of Gender and Development Action (GADA), a Non – Governmental Organisation said the project was executed by GADA with support from Spotlight Initiative.



According to her, Safe Spaces is designed to address linkages between sexual and GBV, Harmful Practices; and Sexual and Reproductive Health Rights.



“The association will strive to ensure that survivors have access to inclusive, timely and quality services.

“Today, we are gathered here to launch our Safe Spaces which is a culmination of many processes; these centres will provide support for students who feel maligned by the society especially during early adolescence.

“It is our hope that these Safe Spaces serve their primary purpose of providing support to our young persons, especially women and girls within and outside the schools,” Bassey-Duke said.

Earlier, Dr. Omolaso Omosehin, Head of Office, United Nations Population Fund, Cross River Office said the project was a joint initiative by all United Nations agencies.

Omosehin said the funds were from the European Union to stop GBV against women and girls.

He said UN agencies which he represened, were constantly looking out for opportunities to ensure the potentials of Nigerian youths were fulfilled and the rights of women and girls established.

“The spaces are where women and girls can come together to talk, recuperate and also get information about various empowerment programmes,” Omosehin said.

At Government Secondary School, Henshaw Town, the Obong of Calabar, Edidem Ekpo Okon Abasi Otu (V) said international donor agencies had helped the state over the years.

Otu added that it was time for the state to start helping itself.

Represented by Sir Frank Edet, his publicity and media officer, the Obong, said GADA had taken it upon itself to address GBV by interacting with traditional rulers in the state.

Otu said that rulers were also fighting other harmful practices such as Female Genital Mutilation and the failure of many parents to send their girl children to school.

He called on residents to report any case of GBV to the appropriate quarters as both the Cross River Police Command and judiciary had gender desks.

Some of the students of the schools who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) expressed their delight in having the centre in their schools.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Safe Spaces are equipped with rooms to ensure privacy, counselling rooms, television sets and other basic materials for human support. (NAN)

