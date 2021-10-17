Gbong Gwom Jos decries use of inciting statements to sabotage peace in Plateau

Gbong Gwom Jos, Da Jacob Gyang Buba, on Sunday decried the use of inciting utterances to heat up the polity in Plateau.

He said at a ceremony marking his 70th birthday in Jos that such utterances were targeted at causing hatred among people of Plateau and to fuel insecurity.

The Gbong Gwom, also the Chairman of Plateau Traditional Council of Chiefs and Emirs, expressed sadness on the security situation in the state.

He urged individuals and leaders to be responsible in their utterances and show love to foster peaceful existence in the state, thus shoring up development.

He noted that Plateau and Nigeria in general were experiencing crises and stressed that all stakeholders must work together to restore peace in Nigeria.

“No security agency can bring peace in Plateau until individuals and communities restore it collectively,’’ he said.

The Gbong Gwom also called for reconciliation among groups in Plateau to facilitate sustainable peace and urged parents to inculcate good morals in their children to discourage them from being engaged by sponsors of crises.

He thanked the Jos Joint Traditional Council and also the Plateau Traditional Council for cooperating with him in the discharge of his duties.

Gyang also acknowledged the contributions of 10 illustrious people to the growth of the state’s traditional institution and awarded them various traditional titles.

One of them is the Director-General of the Nigerian Television Authority, Yakubu Ibn Mohammed.

At the event, Speaker of the Plateau House of Assembly, Nuhu Ayuba, described the Gbong Gwom as a mentor for the younger generation, who had greatly impacted knowledge through his wisdom and peace initiatives in the state.

He assured the Gbong Gwom of the support of the state’s legislature in discharging its duties diligently, while praying for wisdom and good health for the traditional ruler.

Also speaking on behalf of the Jos Joint Traditional Council, the Da Gwom Rei of Barkin Ladi, Edward Gyang, lauded the Gbong Gwom for his leadership style particularly.

He noted in particular, the traditional ruler’s open door policy and the carrying along of traditional leaders in the governance of the state’s traditional system.

In his remarks, Gov. Simon Lalong thanked the Gbong Gwom Jos for supporting him in his efforts to find lasting solutions to insecurity in Plateau, saying his counsel helped him in surmounting various challenges in the state.

He urged other traditional leaders in the state to emulate the Gbong Gwom’s gesture and advocate for peace in their domains, while also carrying their subjects along in the discharge of their duties.

The Gbong Gwom Jos was born on Oct. 10 1951 in Jos South Local Government Area. (NAN)

