Gbesoye Debo-Olujimi’s dual-purpose book now for public presentation on June 21

“Doing and Being” written by an executive Director of Emadeb Energy Services Limited, Mrs Gbesoye Debo-Olujimi, which was initially slated for public presentation on June 14, 2025, in Lagos, will now be unveiled in Abuja on Saturday, June 21, 2025.

The event, powered by Made for Impact in collaboration with Cerca Africa, will be hosted at Aso View Hall, Harrow Park, Wuse 2, Abuja, at 3.00 pm.

The ten-chapter book explores the leitmotif of transiting from simply “doing” life to truly “being” present in it.

The book serves the dual-purpose of a memoir and a call to action: an invitation to stop existing and start living with intention.

According to the author’s synoptical offering: “‘Doing and being’ is a deeply personal and spiritually-rich book that offers clear insight to anyone seeking clarity about their purpose.

“Through honest reflections, practical tools, and heartfelt encouragement, Gbesoye Debo-Olujimi shares the life lessons that have shaped her journey. Her words offer guidance, hope, and a gentle but firm push to live each day with intention, choosing not just to do, but to be.”