Gbenga Hashim Hails Sule Lamido’s Integrity at Star-Studded Book Launch, Calls for Return to Value-Based Politics

It was a day of reflection, legacy, and renewed political conviction as top political figures gathered in Abuja for the public presentation of a new book by former Jigawa State Governor and ex-Minister of Foreign Affairs, Alhaji Sule Lamido.

Among the many tributes, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, a former presidential candidate and long-time political associate of Lamido, delivered a powerful and personal speech, describing Lamido as “a man of deep convictions, integrity, and a true patriot whose life reflects the ideals Nigeria desperately needs today.”

Hashim emphasized that while wealth and status may fade, character remains the lasting hallmark of leadership. “Money will fade away,” he said, “but character and integrity will remain.

Sule Lamido embodies these enduring values. He has remained true to his principles and to the nation.”

Recalling their decade-long relationship, Hashim offered rare insight into their shared political history.

“President Obasanjo said he met Lamido in 1999, but I have known him for over 30 years. We stood side by side during the struggle against military rule. On the day the PDP was founded, we drove together to Minna in his car—driven not by ambition, but by a shared vision for Nigeria.”

The event drew some of Nigeria’s most prominent statesmen, including former President Olusegun Obasanjo, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, and other leading voices from across the political spectrum, underscoring the significance of Lamido’s contributions to national development and political thought.

Hashim’s address resonated deeply with the audience, coming at a time when public trust in political leadership remains fragile. His remarks were not only a tribute to Lamido but a subtle critique of Nigeria’s current political culture.

“Nigeria needs this kind of example—leaders who are consistent, tested, and rooted in service.

This is how we can chart a new and credible path forward,” he said.

Obasanjo and Hashim praised the author for his courage in publishing the book, but averred that the Job to fix Nigeria is yet to finish.