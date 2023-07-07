Gbenga Daniel suspends his allowance as former governor

By Haruna Salami

Former Governor of Ogun state and Senator representing Ogun Central, Gbenga Daniel has requested for suspension of his monthly pension and allowances as former governor.

Mr. Daniel disclosed this in a letter titled “Request to suspend my pension and allowances” addressed to the Governor of Ogun state, Dapo Abiodun.

He requested for the suspension of his monthly pension/allowances of N676,376.95 being paid to him as a former governor of Ogun state.

According to him, the request is in compliance with his “conscience, moral principle and ethical code against double emolument that a serving senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria who hitherto was a former state governor shall not be entitled to the payment of pension and allowances from such state”.

It will be recalled that Gbenga Daniel was inaugurated along with other senators and members of the House of Representatives on 13th June, 2023.

“It is pertinent to also have it on record that since I left the office in 2011, I have not benefited from any welfare packages, be it medical, furniture, transportation, etc”, the letter concluded.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

