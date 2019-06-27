Gbenga Daniel mourns Oba Abass

Former governor of Ogun state, Gbenga Daniel has mourned late Oba Haroun Olaoye Abass.

Late Bejeroku of Oke Agbo in Ijebu North Local Government Area, His Royal Highness, Oba Haroun Olaoye Abass died recently.

Gbenga described him as a visionary traditional ruler whose reign was marked by tremendous development within his domain and its environs.

In a statement on the transition of the nonagenarian monarch, Daniel said Oba Abass was an exceptional leader and a socialite who held executive posts in both private and public sectors before his ascendance on the throne in 1992.

“His foresight and progressive ideas stood him out among his contemporaries earning him great respect from his subjects. He was a loveable personality who will be greatly missed by his people and the entire Ijebuland”, the former governor stated.

He then commiserate with the Royal family and the good people of Oke Agbo, Ijebu Igbo as he prayed Almighty Allah to grant him peaceful rest and strengthenthose who shared in the grief.

Share this: WhatsApp

Tweet





Print

