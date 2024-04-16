Gbenga Badejo bags NANNS Platinum Award of Excellence

The National Association of Northern Nigerians Students (NANNS) has confered the award of Ahmadu Bello, Sardauna Distinguished Platinum Award of Excellence on Sir Gbenga Badejo, the Managing Partner, GBC Reanda, Lagos State.

This is contained in a statement signed by Comrade Jubril S.B (SUSO AMB), Director Contacts & Mobilization for NANNS Secretary-General.

According to Jubril the prestigious award was confered on Badejo for his invaluable contributions to societal development among others.

He stated,”With an absolute and most profound sense of respect for your revered position and exalted personality. We the NANS extend our warm salutations.

“Your distinctive versatility and loyalty towards society are amazing having gone through your profile with the contributions to societal development and also human development.

“We humbly request for your esteemed personality to pay a visit to associate with you and at the same time to present to you an award of excellence as an “ICON OF SOCIETAL TRANSFORMATION”.

By Chimezie Godfrey