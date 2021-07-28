GBB, Group to partner in improving business growth in private, public sectors

The Galaxy Backbone (GBB) and Zadara Cloud Services, are partnering to improve business growth in public and private sectors by raising awareness of adopting Cloud Services as key element towards taking advantage of a Digital Economy in the country.

The Managing Director of GBB, Prof. Muhammad Abubakar made this known during a webinar organised by the agency in collaboration with Zadara Cloud Services, in Abuja.

The webinar, which centered on Cloud Services for Public and Private organisations in Nigeria, was with the theme: “Cloud Services and The Journey Towards A Digital Economy: Opportunities For Business Growth”.

Abubakar said the GBB’s Art Tier III Datacentre, Network Management Centre and Security Operations Centre all came together as investments to ensure a growing number of clients adopted cloud environment that was custom fit for them.

“They are rest assured that they are working with an organisation committed to helping them deliver great services to their own customers in a safe and secure environment.

“We have evolved greatly in the last two years. We have re-engineered our operations to deliver a more efficient and effective service.

“We are also consistently investing in our people so that they are motivated to put out their best foot forward when engaging with you.

“We are closely listening to our customers and forming partnerships and collaborations like you see here today with Zadara in other to meet the changing needs of our clients and consistently remain relevant to you,” he said.

He, however, said that GBB had laid high speed fibre connectivity infrastructure across 13 states of the country under the first phase of the National Information Communications Technology Infrastructure Backbone (NICTIB) project.

He expressed optimism that in the next two years, the agency would have added over 19 more states to complete the project and connect the whole country so that it could intensify the value at providing connectivity and cloud services across board.

In his remarks, Mr Tal Rotem, Regional Director, Zadara, S.EMEA and LATAM, assured a good working relationship with the GBB by getting customers and prospective clients from the public and private sectors to create value in the digital space.

Rotem, in his presentation explained that Zadara delivered enterprise grade cloud services, compute, networking and storage in an agile model, with unending expert management in order to focus on customers.

He also explained that Zadara’s Virtual Private Storage Array (VPSA) could be configured and re-configured on the fly for any storage workload, adding that it was a single storage solution for any data type, any protocol and adjusted on demand.

“The zCompute allows you to operate from anywhere to anywhere in 300 global locations on premises, at collocation facilities, service providers and in public clouds.

“We design and patent our technology. We operate it on your behalf. We are so confident in this unique combination that we guarantee your uptime or we will pay you back.

“This will help us get our customers and prospective clients from the public and private sectors to start thinking of moving the applications to a cloud environment to optimise their business and create more value,” Rotem said.

On his part, Malam Kashifu Inuwa, Director-General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), noted that Nigeria’s Cloud Computing Policy encouraged a cloud-first strategy in the Federal Government.

According to him, its goals are to ensure a significant increase in the adoption of Cloud Computing among Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) by 2024.

“It will also provide digital-enabled services to the government and ignite growth in Cloud Computing investments.

“At the same time, the Guidelines for Nigerian Content Development in ICT offer guidelines for the hosting of all sovereign data within Nigeria.

“It aims to drive the required investments and build capacities for indigenous providers to thrive.

“Aligning your initiatives with these two essential regulatory instruments will enable you to create and capture tremendous value in cloud computing services.”

He also promised to align the implementation of the Nigeria Cloud Computing Policy (NCCP) and the Guidelines for Nigerian Content Development in ICT to support Galaxy Backbone Limited (GBB).

He said this would be in its partnership with the cloud services and storage partner, Zadara.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the organisations recommitted themselves to providing excellent services to growing customers as they establish more partnerships in public and private sectors. (NAN)

