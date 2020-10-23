Gbande seeks probe of ‘extra-judicial killing’ of Terwase Agwaza Gana

By Haruna Salami

The last has not been heard of the killing of Terwase Agwaza (A.K.A) Gana, the repentant terrorist by the military in Benue state.

The member representing Katsina-Ala/Ukum/Logo federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Richard Gbande has condemned the “extra judicial killing” of Gana and sought for “immediate probe of the murder” of Gana.

It would be recalled that Gana reportedly renounced a life of crime, surrendered to the State Government Amnesty Programme at Akume Atongu Stadium Katsina-Ala and was been moved for formal presentation to the state security council in Makurdi by traditional rulers, political leaders and clergymen before soldiers allegedly killed him on September 8, 2020.

A press statement issued by Hon. Gbande and made available to NewsdiaryOnline said though he has been “consistent in condemning the reign of terror Terwase Agwaza (A.K.A Gana) unleashed on his community, extra-judicial killing of a surrendered repented militant cannot be condoned”.

He said “the rule of law and International Humanitarian laws are sacrosanct and must always prevail hence, extra-judicial killings of suspects is unacceptable”.

“If you arrest a person, he is under your control, and so as a professional military man you cannot gun him down” Gbande said.

According to him the extra-judicial killing is an infringement of the citizens’ rights to life and state violation of international human rights charter of which Nigeria is a signatory.

The statement strongly recommends that Nigerian security agencies must be re-orientated on how best to protect the rights of the citizenry”.

The lawmaker called on the state and federal government to “investigate the circumstances that led to the condemnable act and take further measures to address social, political, economic and environmental challenges”

Gbande urged the Government to foster youth, education and farmers empowerment programs in order to help address the conditions which have enabled the emergence and survival of bandits and criminals in the region.

In another, Gbande, while contributing to debate on the general principle of the 2021 Appropriation bill, said “as representatives of the people, it is our responsibility to guarantee and ensure socio economic development and well being of the people”.

He explained that this entails paying special attention to the minute details of the budget processes on formulation, implementation, monitoring, evaluation and feedback.