Gbajabiamila’s security aide shoots Abuja vendor, as unidentified men block convoy

One of the security men attached to the Speaker House of representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has been suspended. Newsdiaryonline reports that the suspension followed the fatal shooting of a vendor on Thursday evening in Abuja.

Gbajabiamila confirmed the development in a statement he personally signed expressing his grief over the shooting.

The speaker said he had earlier been told that the security men only shot into the air to disperse unidentified men who blocked his convoy after he had stopped by to exchange pleasantries with the vendors.

It was much later he was informed that a vendor was in fact, fatally shot.