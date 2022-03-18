Gbajabiamila’s free medical outreach enrolls 10,000 patients in Zamfara

By Ishaq Zaki

No fewer than 10,000 people with various health challenges have been enrolled in a free medical outreach sponsored by the Speaker, House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, in Zamfara.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the outreach was organised by the Speaker’s funded project, “Gbaja Professional Volunteers’ Network’,’ in partnership with Rikiji Foundation, a Gusau- based Non-Governmental Organisation.

Inaugurating the programme in Gusau on Friday, Gbajabiamila said the gesture was part of his initiatives to support vulnerable persons.

Gbajabiamila, who was represented by Alhaji Sanusi Rikiji, his Chief of Staff and former Speaker Zamfara House of Assembly, said that 10,000 patients suffering from various health ailments were enrolled for the surgery.

Also, the National Coordinator, Gbaja Professional Volunteers’ Network, Lukman Oyewole, said the gesture was in line with political initiatives of the speaker.

“The team of doctors and paramedical health experts have already arrived Gusau for the exercise. At least 10,000 patients suffering from various health challenges will benefit from the gesture,” Oyewole said.

Earlier, the Emir of Gusau, the Alhaji Ibrahim Bello, commended Gbajabiamila for his concern for the people of Zamfara.

Bello urged other political office holders to emulate the speaker by providing assistance and support to vulnerable persons who needed them.

NAN recalls that Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara had earlier inaugurated the enrollment programme sponsored by the Speaker for 500 vulnerable children into schools in the state .

Matawalle represented by the Deputy Gov., Alhaji Hassan Nasiha, said that the gesture was inline with his administration’s policy to touch the lives of the people of the state.

“On behalf of the people of Zamfara, I extend our appreciation to the Speaker, House of Representave,s, Mr Gbajabiamila, for including Zamfara in his development project,’” Matawalle said. (NAN)

