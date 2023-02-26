Gbajabiamila wins in Lagos

By Aisha Cole

Mr Femi Gbajabiamila of the All Progressives Congress (APC ) has emerged winner of Surulere I Federal Constituency election held on Saturday.

Prof. Virgy Oneyene, the INEC Returning Officer for the House of Representatives election in the constituency, declared the results at INEC’s collation centre in Surulere at about 6.04 p.m on Sunday.

According to her, Gbajabiamila of APC emerged winner with 19,717 votes while Mr Bolaji Jeje of Peoples Democratic Party came second with 5,121 votes.

The returning officer said Mr Mathew Idowu of Social Democratic Party had 838 votes; Mrs Benedicta Uba of Zenith Labour Party, 660 votes; Mr Ademola Oshinaya of New Nigeria Peoples Party, 623 votes, and Lumumba Savage of Party A, 337 votes.

“At the end of voting, Femi Gbajabiamila of APC has satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes and is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected, ” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gbajabiamila is the current Speaker of the House of Representatives. (NAN)