Gbajabiamila, Wase congratulate Bello, Lyon

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has congratulated Gov. Yahaya Bello and Mr David Lyon, of All Progressives Congress (APC) for emerging victorious in Kogi and Bayelsa governorship poll.

In separate congratulatory messages, the lawmaker said the victory recorded by the candidates was an indication of the wide acceptance the party enjoyed in the two states.

Gbajabiamila said that Bayelsa in particular, had joined the `Next Level’ train, having seen the massive change driven by the APC-led government at the federal level.

“It is gladdening to know that our party, the APC, came out victorious in the governorship election in Kogi and Bayelsa.

“This is a testimony that Nigerians across the length and breadth of the country are beginning to realise what the APC meant for the country.

“This victory is not for the party or its members alone, but for the entirety of Nigerians.

“May I call on the two governors-elect to be magnanimous in victory; The APC stands for the good of Nigerians, and I know the two governors-elect are part of the journey to make Nigeria better,” the Speaker said.

He called on the people of the states, including members of the opposition, to join hands with the governors-elect to make their states great.

Similarly, the Deputy Speaker, Mr Ahmed Wase implored the governors-elect to work closely with all persons and interest groups to move the states to the next level.

Wase appealed to the people of the two states to remain law-abiding as transition to new administration had started in earnest.

He said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) deserved commendation for its conduct of the election.

Wase advised the electoral umpire to properly appraise all aspects of the exercise and improve for future poll where necessary.

While congratulating the people of Kogi and Bayelsa state, Wase urged candidates of other parties to put the poll behind and join hands with the winners to move the states forward.(NAN)