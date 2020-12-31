Gbajabiamila urges Nigerians to keep hope alive in 2021

Speaker of House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila has urged Nigerians to keep hope alive in 2021.

In a New Year message by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity Lanre Lasisi, he congratulated Nigerians for witnessing the New Year in spite of the challenges of 2020.

Gbajabiamila said that Nigerians should use the experiences of 2020, which he described as `very challenging’, to work towards a better 2021.

The speaker expressed optimism that 2021 holds a lot of positives things for Nigeria and Nigerians, hence, the need for the citizens to remain positive.

Gbajabiamila called for continuous unity and peaceful coexistence among Nigerians.

“We have no other country than Nigeria; this is the only country we can call ours.

“It is my hope and prayer that the year 2021 will be better than all the preceding years of our nation’s history.

“In this New Year, let’s remain resolute and determined in our nationhood.

“Yes, we may be going through challenges as a nation, but with our collective determination, we shall overcome,” he said.

He also wished Nigerians a year full of prosperity.(NAN)

