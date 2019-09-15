Gbajabiamila to visit Katsina on Monday, teach at Kofar Sauri School

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila will on Monday, September 16, 2019, visit Katsina State as part of his resolve to go to some States and assess the situation on the ground.

During the visit, the Speaker is expected to visit the Government Pilot Senior Secondary School, Kofar Sauri, where he will teach a class.

This is part of the Speaker’s Voluntary Teaching Exercise, which he started in his Surulere 1 Federal Constituency of Lagos State in 2017 when he was House Leader.

Now as the Number 4 Citizen, the Speaker resolved to expand his Voluntary Teaching Exercise to all parts of the country.

In view of the current challenges in our society, Speaker Gbajabiamila will be teaching the topic drug abuse, which is part of the school curriculum.

Starting on October 19, 2017, the Speaker, while serving as House Leader, taught subjects such as Economics, Civic Education and Government at Gbaja Girls Senior High School, Onitolo Senior High School, New Era Senior Girls, Akintan High School, Ansarudeen Senior Secondary School, Obele Senior High School, Ideal Girls High School, Community High School and Clegg Girls High School.

The Speaker continued with the exercise in 2018 when, from June 28 that year, he taught the same subjects at Stadium High School, Ajigbeda Girls High School, Surulere Girls Secondary School, State Grammar School, Itolo, Eric Moore High School and Iponri High School.

While in Katsina State, Speaker Gbajabiamila will visit some Internally Displaced Peoples (IDPs) at their camps in continuation of similar visits he embarked on to Zamfara and Borno States in July.

After meeting with the Katsina State Governor Aminu Bello Masari, the Speaker is also expected to meet with some community leaders and youth groups in the state.