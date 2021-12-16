Gbajabiamila to organise lecture on climate change Act, says most members are ignorant

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, says he will organise a lecture on the importance of the Climate Change Act.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on Nov. 21, President Muhammadu Buhari signed into law the Climate Change Bill Passed by the National Assembly.Gbajabiamila made the call during an award of excellence in legislation presented to Rep. Sam Onuigbo (APC-Abia) who sponsored the bill.

The Speaker said that it was obvious that most Nigerians did not understand the importance of the Act including members of the House of Reps.”I will organise a lecture for the lawmakers for the sponsor of the Bill to put members of the House of Reps through on the Act.”

The climate change Act s life changing and it was an Act that could affect lives, adding that Onuigbo was passionate about the Bill and his doggedness and commitment has earned his respect.“I chose the chairman of the Climate Change but I always forget he is not the chairman, this is one Act that will lives in generation yet to come.“Onuigbo has done what may not be understood now,” he said.Onuigbo in his remark said that the award meant a whole lot to him because it was an award earned, and not purchased.He stated that the journey to Nigeria getting a Climate Change Act was a long and tortuous one.He said that the success recorded with Mr President assenting to the Bill passed by the 9th Assembly, glosses over the pains.

“For this, we must be thankful to His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, for exhibiting precocious leadership and matching his promise of May 29, 2015, with action.Onuigbo said that the country now had a climate change Act that would guide Nigeria in her decarbonisation efforts, adding that it would ensure that the country justly transit to net zero.This he added was by bringing requisite attention to the menace of climate change, provide funding for adaptation and mitigation measures including nature-based solutions.He added that it would also create employment for the teaming youth and also help the journey towards green recovery.

He said thatit would ultimately ensure that the country sustainably develop while preserving this earth for the children.NAN reports that in signing the law, the President has made Nigeria join an elite group of countries that have enacted emissions-target legislation aiming to eliminate carbon emissions.

The main objective of the climate law is to provide an overarching legal framework for achieving Nigeria’s long-term climate goals including a net-zero carbon emission target, national climate resilience, an adequate volume of climate finance, and the mainstreaming climate change actions into national development priorities.

The bill places climate change action in the broader context of efforts to achieve inclusive green and sustainable economic development for the most populous black country in the world.

Nigeria has long maintained that it wishes to use its climate policies as part of wider measures to achieve low-carbon, resilient, and equitable economic growth.

The Act, therefore, seeks to facilitate the intensive and complex cross-ministerial coordination of climate change action as well as the involvement of businesses and the civil society needed to achieve long-term climate objectives while also promoting so climate-resilient social-economic development in the country. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...