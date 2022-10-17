Gbajabiamila to meet with Finance Minister, CBN over aviation crisis

By Eric James Ochigbo

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has scheduled a roundtable for Oct. 20 with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor and the Minister of Finance over the crisis in the aviation sector.



Gbajabiamila said this at the end of a meeting with stakeholders in the aviation sector on Monday in Abuja.



He said that the meeting was aimed at resolving the lingering aviation crisis.



“The Governor of the CBN and the Minister of Finance are not here today because they in the ministerial retreat going in the Presidential Villa.



“I am glad that we have taken your submission, there are a lot of things to unbundled and we have rescheduled the meeting so we can chart a way forward.



“While we try to look for solutions, I will plead with the foreign airlines to show some good faith and open up your portal for business to continue as usual so that Nigerians can purchases your tickets so that your travelling agents can work.



“While you go back to status quo, we will look for how you can repatriate your funds, if it requires a special intervention or whatever, we will find a way to deal with it,’’ he said.



The stakeholders at the meeting included the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Airlines Operators of Nigeria (AON), travel agencies and other actors in the aviation industry.(NAN)

