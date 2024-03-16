Gbajabiamila tasks residents on electricity infrastructure protection in Surulere

Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, the Chief of Staff (CoS) to President Bola Tinubu, has tasked citizens to protect electricity infrastructure within their communities.

Gbajabiamila gave the warning at the official inauguration of the two 20 MVA injection substations at Randle Mechanic Village, Surulere, Lagos.

The CoS was represented by the senator representing Lagos Central Senatorial District, Mr Wasiu Eshinlokun.

He said that the substations were reliable and capable to alleviate the burden of electricity shortages and catalyse socio-economic development in the constituency.

According to him, Access to reliable electricity is not a privilege but a fundamental right that drives productivity, fosters innovation and improves the quality of life for all citizens.

“Citizens must protect power infrastructure in their various communities as we expect the electricity distribution companies to address cases of estimated billing and poor meter distribution,” he said.

Gbajabiamila said that President Tinubu was pleased about the public private sector partnership between the Federal Government and Eko Distribution company.

“Our collaboration with Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC), alongside other stakeholders, has been pivotal in bringing this project to fruition.

The CoS also said that Tinubu’s administration had shown its dedication to solving the power supply challenges of Nigeria with the signing of the 2023 Electricity Act.

“Mr President has made an allocation of over N340 billion in the 2024 budget toward improving infrastructure in the power sector.

“The president is also concerned about cases of energy theft, estimated billing and stealing of electricity infrastructure,” Gbajabiamila said.

Mr Oritsedere Otubu, Chairman, Eko Electricity Distribution Company, said that the project cost not less than N2.5 billion with a special transformer that would give power to the people of Surulere.

According to him, the focus of the company is to ensure that the project is replicated in other districts.

“The CoS has been very supportive of this project when we started.

“He helped with the land and he also helped in providing one of the 20MVA, which is why we asked for him to commission it.

“However, we are happy to partner with the people of Surulere and ensure that they get a steady supply of light, but I urge them to protect the facility.

“If there is any damage to it, we will have no use for it, so please protect it so that we can distribute power to your constituency,” he said.

The chairman said that their next focus was Agbara, where they would ensure that the area gets constant powers supply.

“We can not achieve everything at the same time, but we have taken Lagos under our network, and we are working with the Lagos State government to make sure we achieve 24-hour power,” Otubo said.

In his remarks, Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, thanked Eko DisCo for the project and prayed that the project would enhance capacity to service customers within their franchise area.

Sanwo-Olu was represented by Mr Abiodun Ogunleye, the Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Lagos State, who said that he looked forward for the DisCo to also extend the improvement downstream.

He said that in the end, customers can truly enjoy what is coming out from there.

“We also pray that they can put in additional meters so that they can generate more revenue at the end of the day.

“We ask that residents stay away from acts that will make the distribution company’s business unprofitable, because if their business is unprofitable, they will not be able to do more for the community,” he said. (NAN)

By Yu us Yunussa