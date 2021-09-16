Gbajabiamila tasks Nigerian journalists on responsible journalism

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has tasked Nigerian journalists on responsible journalism and ensuring high ethical standard in the discharge of their duty.

Gbajabiamila said this on Thursday in Abuja at plenary, saying that his speech at Wednesday’s resumption of the house was misquoted by some media organisations.

The speaker denied calling Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) or Yoruba nation agitators terrorists like Boko Haram.

He said that his message was directed at criminal elements, who had taken advantage of legitimate agitations as a decoy to extort, kill and commit acts of terror.

He appealed to journalists to be responsible in their daily reportage, urging them to always report what transpired on the floor of the House.(NAN)

