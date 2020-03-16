Gbajabiamila sympathises with victims of Lagos explosion

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has expressed sadness over the pipeline explosion in Abule Ado, Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State, on Sunday.

In a statement, Gbajabiamila, who represent Surulere 1 Federal Constituency of Lagos State, commisserated with the victims of the explosion.

The Speaker called for calm as the State Government makes frantic efforts to ascertain the cause of the incident and address the effects.

He commended the Lagos State Government and all relevant agencies for taking action following the explosion.

Gbajabiamila said that everything should be done to avert the reoccurrence of such incident in future.

“My heart goes out to the people of Abule Ado, especially the victims of the explosion, in Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area; I sympathise with the people and Government of Lagos State over the incident

“May I call on all the agencies of government to do diligent work to ascertain the cause of the explosion to avert a reoccurrence,” Gbajabiamila said.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has put the death toll of the unfortunate fire incident at 15.

NAN recalls that oil pipeline exploded on Sunday morning (March 15, 2020), while many Christians were in church. (NAN)