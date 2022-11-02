Gbajabiamila seeks global attention for Nigeria’s potentials

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep Femi Gbajabiamila, has advocated the need for countries around the world to focus on the potentials within Nigeria and indeed Africa as the world struggles to address challenges around global supply chains.



The speaker said this while discussing the topic, ‘Taking Action for a Resilient Global Supply Chain’ at the World Strategic Forum organised by the International Economic Forum of the Americas taking place in Miami, Florida, USA.



The panel discussion sought to look at the challenges facing global supply chains, how they were affecting businesses and economies around the world, and the solutions that could be put forward to address the challenges identified.



In agreement with Speaker Gbajabiamila, the Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the World Trade Center, Miami, Alice Ancona, stated that the world must draw lessons from the Covid-19 pandemic and look for alternatives around the world in case of any unforeseen circumstances.

The Speaker led the Nigerian delegation, which was made up of the chairman of the House Committee on media, Rep. Benjamin Kalu, and Rep. Joseph Bello. They were joined by other legislators from Tanzania, Zanzibar, Uganda and Sierra Leone.

Signed:Lanre Lasisi, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

