Gbajabiamila salutes Osinbajo at 66

By Femi Ogunshola

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila has felicitated Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo on his 66th birthday.

Gbajabiamila, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, in Abuja on Wednesday lauded the VP’s commitment to Nigeria.

He described Osinbajo as a blessing to his family and humanity owing to his selfless service to Nigeria.

The speaker said that Osinbajo had paid his dues and served the country diligently before becoming the vice president.

Gbajabiamila prayed God to give him more fruitful years in good health. (NAN)