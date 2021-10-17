Gbajabiamila salutes Ooni of Ife at 47

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has congratulated the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, on his 47th birthday.

Gbajabiamila said the 51st Ooni of Ife, who ascended the throne in 2015, has been living an exemplary life worthy of emulation.



The Speaker expressed delight that Oba Ogunwusi has upheld the rich culture of the Yoruba people, which was handed down to him by his forefathers.



He said the Ooni has been providing the necessary support in uplifting the youths and the country at large.

Since his ascendancy to the throne, the Speaker said, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi has proved to be a symbol of unity and peace.



Gbajabiamila recalled how Oba Ogunwusi has been preaching peaceful coexistence among Nigerians as well as making valuable suggestions on how to tackle insecurity in the country.

