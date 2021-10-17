Gbajabiamila salutes Ooni of Ife at 47

The Speaker the House Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has congratulated the Ooni Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, on 47th birthday.
Gbajabiamila said the 51st Ooni Ife, who ascended the throne in 2015, has been living an exemplary life worthy emulation.


The Speaker expressed delight that Oba Ogunwusi has upheld the rich culture the Yoruba people, which was handed down to him by forefathers.


He said the Ooni has been providing the necessary support in uplifting the youths and the country at large.
Since his ascendancy to the throne, the Speaker said, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi has proved to be a symbol unity and peace.


Gbajabiamila recalled how Oba Ogunwusi has been preaching peaceful coexistence among Nigerians as well as making valuable suggestions on how to tackle insecurity in the country.

