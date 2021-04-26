Gbajabiamila raises concern over banks’ ‘hidden’ charges, exploitative marketing 

April 26, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Business, News, Project 0



The Speaker of the , Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has expressed concern over the way banks charge customers indiscriminately during transactions.


Gbajabiamila said this when he hosted the Board and Management of the Chartered Bank, led by the Chief Executive , Mr Lamin Manjang, on Monday in Abuja.


The speaker said apart from charges known to the customers, there appeared to be ‘hidden’ charges that the banks imposed on their customers.


He stated that the House concerned that such a practice making customers helpless, while calling on Nigerian banks to come up with to address charges on loans and facilities they offered.


“One of the issues at stake is the rate at which banks charge customers, there are claims that banks have hidden charges.


“This has come up a couple of times on the floor of the House and it is something we should look into.”


Gbajabiamila also expressed concern over the kind of exploitative marketing some banks’ marketers were being subjected to and demanded to know if that the practice all over the world.


“You have corporations in the United Kingdom and parts of the world, obtains here in terms of banking, in terms of marketing.


“Sending people to go and knock at people’s offices and all that; does it obtain in those places?”, he asked.


The speaker noted that such practice does not obtain in those countries, adding that if it is not international best practice, why should it obtained in Nigeria.


“Some years back, I came up with a bill against corporate prostitution, but that it did not sail through.


“We are here to support you, whatever we need to do, we should do it to support you.


“We need to know the kind of marketing that takes place. Is it digital marketing? We also have to set realistic targets for the marketers.


“We have the responsibility to protect Nigerians, and we also have the responsibility not to kill your business, so it is a delicate situation,” he said.


The CEO of Chartered Bank had earlier said his bank one of the oldest banks in Nigeria and that it had a strong presence in Asia, Middle East and .


He said having taken the of CEO of the bank two years ago, it was imperative to the Speaker to the bank’s to Nigeria,


He said the bank would continue to play its role to make Nigeria achieve its goals.


Responding later to the issue of exploitative marketing, Manjang said it was a practice that allowed banks to market their products to the customers, but that it had to be ethical.


“It’s not peculiar to Nigeria but it has to be ethical, teams usually go round but the ethical conduct has to be there.


“You need to have marketing for people to know you offer, if there are any abuses or conducts that are not ideal, they should be called and addressed,” he added. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , ,