Gbajabiamila promises to ensure return of missing journalist

November 1, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News, Project 0



Femi Gbajabiamila, the Speaker of the House of Representatives has promised to ensure the safe return of missing journalist with Vanguard Newspaper.

Gbajabiamila made the promise at a capacity building workshop the House of Reps Committee on Media and Public Affairs on Monday in Abuja.

Tordue Salem, who has missing since Oct. 13, a correspondent with the House of Representatives.

The Speaker also tasked security agencies to ensure that Salem was brought back unhurt.

“The vanguard reporter still missing; the house in touch with security to ensure he returned. We see the press corps as part of the national assembly.”

Rep. Benjamin Kalu, the of the Committee, noted that the parliament would to hold the media an objective and balanced reportage.

He said that it was important to that the media were faced with hazards in the line of duty, adding that the parliament, especially the committee would to ensure their safety.

He said that the committee would also help in seeking improved remuneration the profession.

“Only recently, Tordue Salem, a reporter with the Vanguard Newspapers covering the House of Representatives went missing. The Committee will not rest on its oars until our own found,” he said.

Prof. Abubakar Sulaiman, the Director-General, National Institute of Legislative Study, harped need legislative engagement with the media.

He said that engagement with the media and the public   not done haphazardly but must be systematic and thorough.

“It worrisome to that at present, National Assembly does not have a Media and Communication Strategy.”

He said that having would significantly reduce the spread of misinformation about the legislature and promote high levels of participation in democratic governance and decision-making processes.(NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,