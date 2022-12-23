Gbajabiamila , Pinnick ,others grace ex- NFF Vice-President , Akinwunmi’s 60th birthday celebration

By Olanrewaju Akojede

Prominent members of Nigeria’s football fraternity on Friday gathered in Lagos to rejoice with Seyi Akinwunmi , a former Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) 1st Vice President, Oluseyi Akinwunmi as he celebrated his 60th birthday anniversary.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports Rep .Femi Gbajabiamila joined football bigwigs , friends,and family members of Akinwunmi to celebrate the ex-football administrator.

A former NFF President ,Amaju Pinnick and Kweku Tandor ,a former Chairman of Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC)were among those present at the occasion.

Also the incumbent LSSC chairman, Sola Aiyepeku, business partner of the celebrant, Tunde Busari, Pastor Itua Ighodalo also attended the birthday celebration .

The colourful celebration, held at Mobolaji Johnson Sport Arena(formerly Onikan Stadium ) was marked with the annual Seyi Akinwunmi Charity Foundation mini soccer tournament tagged “60 for 60″.

The annual Seyi Akinwunmi charity tournament is a series of football matches by male and female soccer teams.

The proceeds from the match are channeled towards helping the less-privileged children.

The attendees, who spoke with NAN ,commended the administrative acumen of Akinwunmi ,describing him as a football administrator per excellence.

A business associate of Akinwunmi, Tunde Busari said that Akinwunmi was a man with a good heart and a great lover of football.

“He has recorded landmark achievements in the past years, he has demonstrated that he cares for the less-priviledged .

“He is kind-hearted, generous, he cares about the welfare of the downtrodden and always ready to help.

“Akinwunmi always provides opportunities for youths that want to excel in football.This he has been doing through his foundation for the past nine years,” he said.

A friend of the ex-NFF administrator, Pastor Itua Ighodalo, described Akinwunmi as a man of simplicity, integrity and a great philathropist.

“I met Akinwunmi in the 80’s when we were both students in the U.K., and we continued our friendship in Nigeria when I became his pastor.

“He set up a foundation, Courage Education Foundation, where I am the Chairman, but the foundation was his idea.

“He loves to give back to the society, because the foundation has gone to sponsor over 120 students in education.

“I wish him blessings and peace of God with many good things ahead,” he said.

Tade Azeez,Vice Chairman, Lagos State Foot Association (LSFA) , said Akinwunmi’s contributions to the football development was noteworthy.

“He is a great guy who has passion for football development.He also has passion for youth development.

“He always wants to see the youths develop into future stars,” he said

The Chairman of Ekiti Football Association, Bayo Olalenge, said that Akinwunmi had impacted many lives, adding that his passion for football development in Nigeria remained a legacy.

The celebrator, Akinwunmi also told NAN that he would love to be remembered for his philanthropic gestures.

NAN reports that Remo Stars defeated Shooting Stars Football Club of Ibadan by a lone goal in a friendly match as part of event to mark the birthday activities. (NAN)