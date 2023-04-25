Gbajabiamila mourns The Nation Editor Yusuf Alli’s mother 

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila has expressed grief over the death of the mother of Yusuf Alli, The Nation Newspaper’s Managing Editor for Northern Operations.

Hajiya Hawau Odee Yusuf, who died at the weekend, was aged 89.

Gbajabiamila said the late Hajiya Hawau Yusuf was a great mother and a community leader who raised her children to become responsible in life.

The speaker said though he was sad that Hajiya Hawau is no more, her legacy would “remain with us for many years to come.”

He sent heartfelt condolences to the family of the late Hajiya Hawau Odee Yusuf, especially Alhaji Yusuf Alli, over the loss.

The Speaker equally prayed Allah to grant her a peaceful resting place in Jannatul Firdaus.

Signed:

Lanre Lasisi, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria.