Gbajabiamila mourns New Telegraph Editor, Waheed Bakare

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila has described the passing away of the Saturday Editor of the New Telegraph Newspaper, Mr Waheed Bakare, as a sad loss.

Gbajabiamila, who commiserated with the late Journalist’s family, the entire management and staff of the New Telegraph Newspaper over the loss, also condoled with the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

He said Nigerian journalism has lost one of its dedicated members, whom he described as a diligent and hardworking individual.

The Speaker prayed the Almighty Allah to grant the soul of Waheed Bakare a good resting place.

