Gbajabiamila mourns famous Nigerian journalist, Peter Pan

By Femi Ogunshola

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has expressed sadness over the death of Nigeria’s famous journalist, Peter Enahoro, popularly known as Peter Pan.

In a statement issued by Mr Lanre Lasisi, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, House of Representatives, commiserated with the family of the deceased.

He said, with the passing of Peter Pan, Nigeria has lost one of its finest journalists who lent their voices for the betterment of the country, Gbajabiamila said.

He said as a columnist, Mr. Peter Enahoro used his pen patriotically, calling attention to the salient issues in the society.

Speaker Gbajabiamila prayed for the repose of the soul of the late writer, author and publisher.

He equally prayed God to give his family the fortitude to bear the loss. (NAN)