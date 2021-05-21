Gbajabiamila mourns Army Chief Attahiru

The of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has described as shocking and sad the death of the Chief of Staff, Lit.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, and 10 others in a plane crash on Friday evening in Kaduna.

Gbajabiamila said this in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Lanre Lasisi on Friday .

The said that the death of the Chief was unfortunate coming a time that the military was finding solutions to the in the .

He said that having taken over the immediate past Chief of Staff, Lt.- Gen. Tukur Buratai, a couple of months ago, Attahiru had shown a lot of commitment in tackling the security situation in the .

Gbajabiamila, said that he had a few meetings with Attahiru in search of solutions to the challenges, noted that the late Army Chief came across as a core professional officer.

He said that the military, especially the Nigeria Army, had lost a dedicated and committed senior officer, whose services to fatherland would be sorely missed.

The sent his condolences to President Buhari, the military, and the Attahiru family over the loss.

He prayed repose of the souls of Attahiru and the 10 other officers, lost their lives in crash. (NAN)

