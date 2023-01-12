Gbajabiamila mourns AMAA CEO Anyiam-Osigwe

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila has described as shocking, the death of the founder and CEO of the Africa Movie Academy Award (AMAA), Peace Anyiam-Osigwe.

The Speaker said the Nigerian and indeed the African movie industries have lost one of its finest and committed members.

Gbajabiamila recalled that the late Anyiam-Osigwe touched many lives positively during her lifetime, using her network of friends and associates across the continent.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, the Speaker said the late AMAA founder would be remembered for her humanitarian services and positive impact on the industry.

Gbajabiamila prayed to the Almighty God to grant her eternal rest and give her family and many associates the fortitude to bear the loss.

Signed:

Lanre Lasisi, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria.