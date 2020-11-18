Gbajabiamila meets  UN Dep Sec Gen discusses social, economic devt, others

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila on Tuesday hosted the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Amina J. Mohammed, where they discussed issues and explored partnership in critical areas.

The issues include electoral reforms, reduction of Gender-Based Violence, creating an enabling environment for more women in politics, improvement of public financial management systems, managing Africa’s debt crisis as well as improving social investment and social protection systems in Nigeria.

Agreeing on these priorities, the Speaker confirmed that these were aligned with the priorities the House had identified in the Updated Legislative Agenda it launched in July to respond to the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Speaker said he looked forward to working with the Office of UN Deputy Secretary-General and the UN Resident Coordinator in taking things forward.

The discussion concluded with an agreement to explore partnerships in helping to deliver impact in the stated areas, particularly through specific legislative interventions which reflect the priorities of Nigerians.

Present at the meeting were the Resident Coordinator of the United Nations in Nigeria, Mr. William Kallon, the Special Assistant to the DSG, Hadiza Elayo, Special Assistant to the Resident Coordinador, Fred Eno and the Special Adviser to the Speaker on International and Interparliamentary Affairs, Mr. Dapo Oyewole.