#TrackNigeria: Governor Darius Ishaku on Wednesday appealed to the opposition to join hands with his administration to foster development of the state. Ishaku made the appeal in Jalingo, shortly after taking the oath of office […]
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has condemned the appalling ambush, attack and abduction of soldiers, and civilians who were carrying out their duties to the Nation in the Lake Chad Basin Frontier Exploration. He said […]
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, is embarking on a two-day working visit to the Republic of Indonesia, during which he will address the opening plenary of the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) Beneficial Ownership Conference […]
