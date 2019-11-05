Gbajabiamila leads House delegation to Japan

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila will on Wednesday lead a delegation of the House on a visit to Japan.

A statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, Lanre Lasisi, made available to Newsdiaryonline on Tuesday said the visit, which will last from November 6 to 11, is based on an invitation to the Speaker by the Japanese House of Representatives.

“The visit is to facilitate an exchange between the Nigerian House of Representatives and its Japanese counterpart and further foster friendly relations and mutual understanding between the two countries.

“During the visit, the Speaker, accompanied by some members of the House, is expected to meet with the Japanese Prime Minister, the House of Councillors’ President, the Speaker of the Japanese House of Reps and observe the Japanese House of Representatives plenary.

“Similarly, the Speaker and members of the delegation are to attend a luncheon hosted by the Japan-Nigeria Parliamentary League of Friendship, visit the Future Creation Hub and the Japanese External Trade Organisation as well as a tour of Tokyo, among many other engagements.

“Other members of the delegation include Rep Babajimi Adegoke Benson, Rep Henry Okon Archibong, Rep Muktar Mohammed Ahmed, Rep Jaafar Abubakar Magaji and Rep Abass Adekunle Adigun,” the statement added.