Gbajabiamila issues 7-day ultimatum to Rep c’ttees to submit investigative reports

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has issued a 7-day ultimatum to Committees yet to report back to the house on matters referred to them for investigations.

Gbajabiamila issued the ultimatum at plenary on Thursday following a motion of Personal Explanation raised by Rep. Ben Ibakpa (PDP-Delta).

He said that any committee yet to report back should do so on or before July 14, or stand discharged of the responsibilities conferred on them by the resolution of the house.

The speaker directed the Chairman, House Committee on Rules and Business, to compile the list of all such committees that had yet to report back to the house.

He said that matters would be taken from such committees and given to other committees upon resumption of the house from its long vacation in September.

“The rules of the house stipulate that matters referred to committees shall be dispensed with within 30 days.

“The rules state that in a situation where a committee is unable to report back within 30 days, it shall apply for additional days not more than another 30 days through a motion for extension.”

Earlier, Ibakpa said that he had moved a motion on the need to investigate the collapse of the Delta Steel Company built with 1.89 billion dollars on Nov. 27, 2019.

He recalled that the house also resolved to investigate why the 10 per cent of the mining proceeds had not been paid to the host community.

He said the house mandated the Committees on Steel and Works to carry out the probe and report back to the house within four weeks.

Ibakpa said that untill date, the committees had yet to report back, calling on the house to retrieve the mandate in accordance with the rules. (NAN)

