Gbajabiamila, Hadejia visit NEMA, commend agency

The Chief of Staff to the President, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila has paid a fact-finding visit to the headquarters of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in Abuja. He was joined on the visit by the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Office of the Vice President Sen Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, the Permanent Secretary State House, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Administration and some senior officials from the Presidency.

The Chief of Staff to the President and members of his entourage were received by the Director General NEMA Mrs Zubaida Umar in company of Directors of the Agency.

Speaking on the visit, Mr Gbajabiamila said it was a follow-up to the recent retreat held for Chief Executives of Agencies under the Presidency to further identify the progress in their activities, challenges and seek ways to strengthen their service delivery.

He commended NEMA for being active in the discharge of its mandates and assured the supports of the Government to assist the Agency to become more efficient in its activities.

Similarly, the Deputy Chief of staff to the President Sen Hadejia also commended NEMA and advised State Governments to complement the efforts by playing the roles expected of them in disaster management.

Earlier, the DG NEMA Zubaida Umar, welcomed the esteemed visitors and in a presentation briefed them on the mandates and activities of the Agency. The presentation highlighted some recent search and rescue operations carried out by the Agency, relief interventions, successful distribution of the special food items approved by the President to all the 36 States and FCT, the current flood situation and it’s management by NEMA amongst others.

The esteemed visitors were later led by the DG NEMA to the National Emergency Operation Centre established for flood monitoring and data coordination where they were further briefed on the current flood situation in the country.