Gbajabiamila felicitates with Muslims on Ramadan fasting

By Femi Ogunshola

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has felicitated with Nigerian Muslims on the start of this year’s Ramadan fasting.

His Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Lanre Lasisi, stated on Saturday in Abuja that Gbajabiamila urged Muslims to use the period to pray for peace and unity in the country.

The speaker also noted that the Holy month of Ramadan comes with a lot of blessings, but entailed a lot of sacrifices, including total abstinence from indulgences.

He called on the faithful to observe Ramadan fasting in accordance with Islamic injunctions and wished them a successful month of Ramadan.

Gbajabiamila also enjoined all Nigerians to unite against insecurity and other challenges facing the country. (NAN)

