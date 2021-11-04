Gbajabiamila expresses sympathy over Lagos building collapse

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has expressed his sympathy over the Lagos building collapse of Monday, November 1, which led to the loss of some lives.



Gbajabiamila said it was unfortunate that the building collapse happened at a time the Lagos State Government was doing everything possible to make the lives of Lagosians safer.



The Speaker sent his condolences to the families of the victims, noting that he shared in their grief.

Speaker Gbajabiamila also sympathized with the government and people of Lagos State over the unfortunate incident.



He called for adequate measures to forestall future occurrence while urging the relevant authorities to double their efforts at rescuing those trapped in the multi-story building.



Signed:Lanre Lasisi, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...