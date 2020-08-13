Gbajabiamila expresses sadness over Chief Folarin Coker’s death

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has mourned the passing of elder statesman, Chief Nathaniel Folarin Coker (OON).



The Speaker said Chief Coker, who died at the age of 97 on Wednesday, was a role model to the upcoming generation, saying the elder statesman left his footprints in the sand of time.

Gbajabiamila recalled how the late Chief Coker served as the first Permanent Secretary, Lagos State, adding that his service to fatherland would not be in vain.







In a condolence message by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, the Speaker said late Chief Coker would be sorely missed by many.



Gbajabiamila condoled with the Coker family, the people and Government of Lagos State over the loss, while praying God to grant the late nonagenarian a peaceful resting place.

The Speaker specifically conveyed his condolences to the son of the late Chief Coker, Mr Folorunsho Coker, who is the current Director-General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation and a personal close friend.







“Losing a father is a painful thing. I join millions of Nigerians, especially Lagosians, to condole with the Coker family on this painful loss. Chief Coker was different things to different people.





“I know how diligent Chief Coker served his state and country as the first Permanent Secretary, Lagos State. His life was full of service to humanity.





“May the good Lord give his family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss and rest his soul peacefully,” the Speaker said.