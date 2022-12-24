Gbajabiamila, Elumelu urge prayers at Christmas

By EricJames Ochigbo

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila has urged Christians to use the Christmas period to pray for a successful 2023 elections.

In a statement on Saturday, Gbajabiamila who rejoiced with the Christians, urged sober reflection and re-dedication to the teachings and ways of Jesus Christ.

“I enjoin Christian faithful and other Nigerians to use the period to pray for a peaceful and successful general elections in 2023.

“The country is getting ready for the general elections, it is imperative for Nigerians to eschew any form of violence and acts that can undermine the peaceful conduct of the polls,” he said.

The speaker equally urged Nigerians to cooperate with all the relevant government agencies and officials before, during, and after the elections.

In a separate statement, the Minority Leader of the House, Rep. Ndudi Elumelu, urged Nigerians to use the occasion of the 2022 Christmas to rekindle their trust in God.

He said the period should be used to reinforce love for one another in the renewed hope of a brighter future for the nation under a purposeful, caring and humane leadership in the coming year.

“Despite the challenge over the last seven years, we must not succumb to despondency but strengthen the bond of unity, celebrate and share with one another in love, believing that this will be the last Christmas under this government,” he said.

He said that the minority caucus in the house felicitated with Nigerians and wishes them a merry Christmas and a happy New Year. (NAN)