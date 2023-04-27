Gbajabiamila delivers President-elect’s condolence to families of Gwadabe, Dantata

By Chimezie Godfrey

A delegation of the President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu led by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has visited the families of elder statesman, Alhaji Musa Gwadabe, and that of business mogul, Alhaji Aminu Dantata, to condole with them over their recent losses.

Gwadabe, a longstanding political associate of the president-elect, died on Wednesday while Alhaji Dantata had lost his wife, Hajiya Rabi, on April 9.

The delegation visited the two families separately on Thursday in Kano.

Other persons on the delegation included the Minister of Youths and Sports, Mr. Sunday Dare; former EFCC chairman, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; Special Assistant to the President-elect on Media and Publicity, Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, and Hon. Bello Malabu.

Speaking at the Gwadabe’s residence, the Speaker said the politician’s loss was not only a loss to his family going by his pedigree and contributions to nation-building.

He said Asiwaju Tinubu values the relationship, which existed between him and the late Gwadabe which was why he wanted to pay the condolence visit personally but for exigencies of the moment.

He described Gwadabe as a forthright progressive politician and honourable man who supported the president-elect all through.

While addressing Alhaji Dantata over his wife’s loss, Gbajabiamila said the pains of losing a life partner could only be relieved by the memories of the exemplary life the deceased lived.

While praying for the souls of the two deceased persons, the Speaker called on the two families to immortalize their loved ones by emulating their values.

Both Alhaji Aminu Dantata and Alhaji Nazif Gwadabe expressed appreciation to the delegation and the President-elect for the condolence visit and prayed for the success of the incoming administration.