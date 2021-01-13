Gbajabiamila congratulates Alaafin on 50th anniversary

Speaker of House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila has congratulated Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, on his 50th anniversary on the throne.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Lanre Lasisi, his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity.

Gbajabiamila said that since his ascension to the throne 50 years ago, the Alaafin had been a source of inspiration not just to the people of the Oyo, but also to the entire nation.

The Speaker noted with delight how Alaafin became an embodiment of peace and unity among Nigerians in the last 50 years.

He said the people of Oyo were lucky to have Oba Adeyemi III as their leader.

Gbajabiamila said apart from being a foremost peacemaker, the Alaafin happened to be a man of honour and integrity, which he said characterised his 50 years of peaceful reign as the Alaafin of Oyo.

The Speaker congratulated the sons and daughters of the Oyo, including the State Government, for witnessing the 50 years of the Alaafin on the throne.

“Kabiyesi Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III is one man that believes in the unity of his people and the entire nation. This much he has guided his people to achieve in the last 50 years.