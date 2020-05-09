Gbajabiamila condoles with President Buhari over nephew’s death

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has condoled with President Muhammadu Buhari and the members of his extended family over the death of his nephew, Alhaji Mutari Dauda.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Lanre Lasisi, Gbajabiamila also extended his condolences to the entire people of Daura Emirate over the loss.

Gbajabimila prayed for the repose of the late Alhaji Dauda, who was a younger brother to Mamman Daura.

He also prayed God to give the President, members of his extended family and the Daura Emirate the fortitude to bear the loss. (NAN)