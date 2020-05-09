Gbajabiamila condoles with President Buhari over nephew’s death

May 9, 2020 Tech Admin News, Politics, Project 0




The of the House of Representatives, Femi , has condoled with and the members of his extended family over the death of his nephew, Alhaji Mutari Dauda.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on and Publicity, Mr Lanre Lasisi, also extended his condolences to the entire people of Daura Emirate over the loss.

Gbajabimila prayed for the repose of the late Alhaji Dauda, who was a younger brother to Mamman Daura.

He also prayed God to give the President, members of his extended family and the Daura Emirate the fortitude to bear the loss. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , ,




Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*