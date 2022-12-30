Gbajabiamila commissions roads, Council legislative building in Surulere



…Urges constituents to vote APC for more development By Chimezie Godfrey The Speaker of the House of Representatives ,Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila has urged residents in his Surulere 1 Federal Constituency to come out on election day in February to vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) to witness more development in the constituency. Gbajabiamila said this during the commissioning ceremony of several projects completed by the administration of the Surulere Local Government Chairman, Hon. Sulaimon Yusuf on Thursday.

The projects commissioned by the speaker includes a newly constructed legislative building, which was named after the Speaker, the renovated local government secretariat building, and two road projects on Makinde Street and Owolewa Road. Speaking during the ceremony, Gbajabiamila commended the local government chairman, Hon. Sulaimon Yusuf, and his team for working tirelessly to provide development for the people in the local government.

“I congratulate you today for what you have been able to achieve. Surulere, over the years had issues, from factions to other issues, but we thank God today, we are here in Surulere celebrating success. I have just come from commissioning two roads. I have seen what you have done in the areas of health, education, etc. I appreciate the team work.” The Speaker said for this development to continue and be improved upon, residents should come out and vote for the APC in the February 2023 elections.

The chairman of the local government, Hon. Sulaimon Yusuf, while welcoming the Speaker to the occasion, thanked him on behalf of the local government for all the infrastructural development he has brought to Surulere. “On behalf of the good people of Surulere Local Government and my humble self, I wish to express our appreciation to you Sir, for the massive infrastructural development, you are undertaking in this Local Government and its environs, you have taken some giant strides that have endeared your good self to the people of this Local Government, especially on road construction, and lots of all other developmental work in various areas.

“Therefore the good people of Surulere Local Government wish to say a very big thank you Sir, for the provision of various laudable projects. We say thank you to you Sir our amiable Speaking Speaker for exemplary leadership. Also we are grateful for the attention you have given to our circumstances and challenges.”