Gbajabiamila commiserates with victims, grieving families of Abuja- Kaduna train attack

By EricJames Ochigbo

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila says his spirit is wounded over Monday’s attack by terrorists on a Abuja-Kaduna bound train.

In a statement on Tuesday, Gbajabiamila said the attack led to the death of yet-to-be established number of passengers, several injuries and scores kidnapped.

He said the terrorist attack had subjected many families to harrowing experiences, leaving families weeping and praying for the safety of their loved ones.

“Last night, an unknown number of men and women were killed, injured and kidnapped by terrorists in an attack on a train travelling from Abuja to Kaduna.

“My spirit is wounded by this tragic attack. And my heart goes out to the families who are now living through an experience that no one should ever endure.

“The dead, wounded and missing are our brothers and sisters going about their lives. They had families and friends waiting for them to come home last night. Some of them will never go home again.

“Others will live the rest of their lives with the memory and injury of this tragic encounter.

“I commiserate with the families of the dead and pray for quick recovery for the injured. I strongly urge the national security agencies to find and account for all the passengers who boarded that train and whose whereabouts remain unknown to their families and loved ones,” he said.

Gbajabiamila added that the losses to insecurity in the last two decades were needless and must end.

He challenged security agencies to redouble efforts in finding urgent solutions to the repeated killings. (NAN)

