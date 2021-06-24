Gbajabiamila celebrates Sanwo-Olu at 56

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has congratulated the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on his 56th birthday.In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, the Speaker described Sanwo-Olu as a silent achiever, “whose performance in office speaks for itself.”Gbajabiamila said Sanwo-Olu had proven to be a man of the people since he assumed office two years ago.

The Speaker said that it was not a mere coincidence that he and the Lagos State governor shared the same birthday, noting that they had a lot in common, especially in the area of serving the people.Gbajabiamila recalled how Sanwo-Olu had sleepless nights at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic last year to ensure that the people of Lagos were safe, being the worst-hit state in the country.

He said that following the destruction of both public and private property in the state during the #EndSARS protests, Sanwo-Olu did his best to rebuild the state, a development he described as commendable.“I believe in the next two years, Lagos State will witness massive development much more than what we saw in the past two years.“One can only pray for more years in good health and continuous God’s protection for our governor,” Gbajabiamila said.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...